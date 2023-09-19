Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce settlement after lengthy legal battle; Report

In a recent development, Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and his now ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, have finally come to a settlement in their highly publicized divorce case, according to a report by TMZ . After enduring four long months of court proceedings, the former couple has put an end to their legal battle, which began in May when Christine filed for divorce.

Three-page divorce settlement between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

TMZ broke the news about Kevin and Christine's settlement, providing insights into the complexities of their divorce process. Over the weekend, the couple finalized a detailed three-page settlement agreement, and this resolution will incorporate the terms outlined in their prenuptial agreement. Interestingly, according to the reports, individuals familiar with the matter have revealed that Christine will be granted greater financial assistance than what was originally specified in the prenuptial agreement.

As per the reports, child support emerged as a highly disputed matter in their divorce proceedings. Kevin and Christine, who are parents to three children, encountered considerable disagreement when it came to determining the suitable level of child support. Allegedly, both parties had voiced their wish for shared custody of their children. Nevertheless, detailed arrangements concerning their kids have not been made public as of now.

The credit card controversy between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

According to TMZ's reports, the presiding judge in the case issued a ruling stating that if Christine were to contest the terms of the prenuptial agreement, she would be required to pay Kevin a substantial amount of USD 1 million, along with covering his legal expenses. Before finalizing this settlement, there were multiple negotiations regarding the amount Kevin would contribute for child support and the financial support Christine required to sustain their family.

It has been reported that during the legal dispute, Kevin Costner accused his former spouse of using his credit cards for personal expenditures. This allegation was revealed in court documents that were filed in July. Additionally, according to the reports, in that very month, a court ruling established that Kevin would be obligated to provide Christine with USD 129,000 per month in child support. Nevertheless, it was later reported that this sum was subsequently lowered to USD 63,000.

