Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce saga continues; Moving trucks spotted ahead of eviction date

Kevin Costner's mansion became the center of attention as moving trucks, including several large U-Hauls and a pickup truck, were spotted parked outside the property. The timing of this sighting is notable as it occurred just three days before his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, was supposed to vacate the premises. Amid their ongoing divorce battle, the images sparked curiosity about Baumgartner's moving plans and the fate of her belongings.

Speculations surrounding Christine Baumgartner's relocation

Photos obtained by Page Six captured the moving trucks stationed near Kevin Costner's marital home in Santa Barbara, California. Surrounding the vehicles were piles of cardboard boxes, hinting at a significant move. However, the trucks eventually arrived at Costner's beachfront compound located approximately half a mile away, leaving observers to wonder if Baumgartner will be staying there. It remains unclear whether she was present during the packing process, as Kevin Costner is reportedly spending time in Aspen, Colorado, with their three children.

A contentious divorce battle for Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Christine Baumgartner to vacate the family abode by July 31, adding tension to their already messy divorce proceedings. The court also ruled that she needed Costner's consent to remove any items, excluding her personal belongings, from the premises. Kevin Costner expressed concerns about potential theft, alleging that Baumgartner had taken his property without permission on multiple occasions.

Christine Baumgartner Hawaii vacation amid divorce

Recently, amid the divorce with Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner was spotted enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with family friend Josh Connor. Recent photos show her relaxing on the beach in a striped bikini, chatting with Connor and taking beach selfies with her 13-year-old daughter, Grace. Her sons Cayden (16) and Hayes (14) were also on the trip. The estranged couple, who married in 2004, is set for a court date on August 2 to address the prenuptial agreement. Costner was ordered to pay $129,755 per month in child support until further proceedings.

As Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner continue their contentious legal battle, the focus remains on the future of their marital home and the distribution of belongings. Despite the disagreements and financial disputes, the couple's priority remains their children's well-being. With the divorce process ongoing, the public eagerly awaits further developments in the evolving situation between the Oscar-winning actor and his estranged wife.

