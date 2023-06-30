Kevin Costner claims estranged wife seeks $248K in child support for plastic surgery, not kids

Kevin Costner, renowned actor and star of the hit series Yellowstone, has made shocking allegations against his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Costner claims that Baumgartner is seeking an exorbitant $248,000 in monthly child support payments, but it appears that the money is intended for her personal benefit rather than their kids' well-being.

Allegations of excessive cosmetic surgery expenses by Kevin Costner

Costner's forensic accountant discovered that Baumgartner spends over $100,000 on various cosmetic surgery procedures. This revelation leads Costner to believe that her request for such a substantial amount of child support is driven by her desire for personal aesthetic enhancements. The actor highlights this as the primary reason behind her inflated financial demands.

Lavish spending by Kevin Costner's estranged wife unrelated to childcare

In addition to the excessive cosmetic surgery expenses, Costner points out that Baumgartner has indulged in extravagant boutique shopping, ATM withdrawals, construction loans, attorneys' fees, and other expenses that have no direct relevance to their children's upbringing. These expenditures, according to Costner, raise doubts about Baumgartner's true intentions behind the child support request.

Fight for increased child support from Kevin Costner

While Baumgartner's legal representatives have not yet responded to the allegations made by Costner, this bitter divorce battle continues to unfold. Baumgartner, who has been a "stay-at-home" mom since 2007, argues that the requested child support amount is necessary to maintain their children's accustomed lifestyle. However, Costner maintains that the current amount of $51,940 per month is more than reasonable and covers various expenses, including health insurance, extracurricular activities, private school tuition, and car costs. The financial disputes between Costner and Baumgartner have taken center stage since their divorce filing in May after 18 years of marriage. Despite a premarital agreement outlining spousal support, Baumgartner has attempted to challenge the terms. In response, she alleged that Costner tried to deposit $1 million into her bank account to coerce her into accepting a limited spousal support arrangement. Costner, fearing potential harm from fraudsters and unwanted media attention, previously requested the court to keep his financial information confidential.

Christine Baumgartner refuses to vacate the shared home

As the legal battles persist, Baumgartner's refusal to vacate their Santa Barbara estate has further complicated the situation. Although Costner was obligated to provide her with a separate $1.2 million property, Baumgartner insisted that she and the children had no legal obligation to leave. However, recent reports suggest that Baumgartner may be relenting on this issue, provided Costner provides additional financial assurances to prevent her from being left destitute.

