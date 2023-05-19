Kevin Costner CONFIRMS Yellowstone is ending; Actor makes a comeback to Instagram amid divorce drama

Kevin Costner's exit from the famous American television show Yellowstone came out as a major shock for its audiences across the globe. Later, the makers of the show, Paramount officially announced that Yellowstone is ending. The reports on the show's ending created a major stir on social media, and loyal fans are thoroughly disappointed with this move. Meanwhile, Kevin Costner has been making headlines for both his exit from the show, as well his divorce from his wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner confirms Yellowstone is ending

The senior actor, who is playing the role of patriarch John Dutton in Yellowstone, recently made his comeback to the famous social networking platform Instagram. Kevin Costner finally made it official that the much-loved series is indeed coming to an end, by confirming that he has kickstarted working on his next project, Horizon. The actor shared a news article on his upcoming project, along with the 'director's chair' of the project with its title printed on it. on his Instagram handle, with a long note.

"The epic that keeps getting more epic," Costner wrote as he shared the news article on his next outing. "We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves. Can't wait to share it with all of you," he captioned the picture of the director's chair, thus confirming that there is no looking back for him.

Check out Kevin Costner's Instagram post, below:

Kevin Costner's divorce

As per the reports, Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, this year. According to the reports published by People, the actor-filmmaker's busy work schedule negatively impacted his relationship with Christine, and their 18-year-old marriage soon hit rock bottom. Some other sources revealed to Hollywood Life that Costner is stunned by his wife's decision to file for a divorce, as he was hoping for a reconciliation. The sources also dismissed the rumours on his cheating on his wife with a Yellowstone co-actor.

