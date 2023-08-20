Kevin Costner legal team accuses ex wife of 'unfair play' amid first public meeting since divorce filing

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine were photographed together for the first time since they filed for divorce on May 1. They both went to a law office in Santa Barbara, California, for a deposition, which is like an important interview for their divorce case. Kevin Costener, 68 , wore a white button-down shirt, tan pants, sneakers, and sunglasses. Christine, 49, had on black wide-leg pants, a red top with short sleeves, and heels. They are still fighting in court about their divorce, and it's been really tough.

Kevin Costner and Christine’s legal battle

In the latest news about their divorce, Kevin has accused Christine and her legal team of playing unfair games. He's upset because he says Christine is not answering important questions about the agreement they made before they got married. While Christine is saying that agreement isn't fair, and she wants to change it.

Kevin's lawyers are asking the court to make Christine answer these questions because they say she's avoiding them. They want to know if the agreement, which said Christine would get $1.5 million, is okay or not. They're going to have a trial in November to decide if this agreement is valid or not. Kevin's lawyers also say that Christine is changing her story. She first said she signed the agreement because she wanted to, but now she's saying she felt like she had to sign it and didn't understand it. Kevin's lawyers are saying she can't have it both ways.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner current settlement

If Christine keeps challenging the agreement, she might not get the $1.5 million. The agreement also says that if they fight in court about it, the winner can make the loser pay for all the legal fees. The Designer has moved out of their big family home in Carpinteria and is now living in a fancy apartment that costs $35,000 every month. She asked for $248,000 every month to take care of their three kids, even though the agreement they made before said it should be $38,000. Kevin offered to give her $123,620, but a judge said he has to pay $129,000 each month instead. It's been a big back-and-forth between them.

Christine recently moved out of the house in Santa Barbara where they lived with their three kids, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. It's been tough for everyone. When they first announced the divorce, Kevin's spokesperson said it was a sad situation, and they asked for privacy for Kevin, Christine, and their kids as they go through this difficult time.

