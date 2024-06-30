Kevin Costner Looks Back at Wyatt Earp On Its 30th Anniversary; Says 'It Was Beautiful'

Kevin Costner’s iconic Western epic movie Wyatt Earp just completed 30 years on June 24, 2024. However, it seems that Costner’s Western days are far from over as his new movie Horizon: An American Saga came out just a few days after Wyatt Earp’s 30th anniversary.

With two more Horizon: An American Saga movies lined up, Kevin Costner is quite busy with not only acting, but also writing, directing, and producing. However, the superstar was still able to talk about Wyatt Earp, where he played the titular character, based on the real-life gambler and lawman of the same name.

What did Kevin Costner say about Wyatt Earp?

In his recent interview with PEOPLE, Costner talked about not only Horizon but also his biographical Western epic drama Wyatt Earp, which was directed by Lawrence Kasdan and co-written by him and Dan Gordon. While remembering the 1994 classic, Costner said, “I loved making Wyatt Earp with Lawrence Kasdan and our cinematographer, Owen Roizman. It was beautiful.”

The movie was of course, based on the real-life Wyatt Earp and his adventures. The star-studded cast of the movie included Dennis Quaid, Catherin O’Hara, Gene Hackman, Bill Pullman, Michael Madsen, and many more.

Costner also added that Wyatt Earp took them about 113 days to make, whereas Horizon: An American Saga took 52 days, joking that he had to use every trick he knew to make a movie as big as Wyatt Earp in just about half the time.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon is coming out in four parts

Kevin Costner is not only the leading man of Horizon: An American Saga, but also the co-writer, producer, and director. Other than him, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Luke Wilson, Abbery Lee, Michael Rooker, Ella Hunt, and many more.

The movie also marks the debut of Costner’s youngest son Hayes. Kevin Costner also had to say amazing things about Sienna Miller, who played Hayes’ on-screen mother in the movie. “She's our leading lady. She's incredible in the movie,” Costner praised her performance and professionalism.

While talking about the development of Horizon, Costner said that he had the idea for this saga 35 years ago, even before he did Wyatt Earp. In the interview, he said that it took him one and a half to two years to get the script just right. Later, when he was talking to the film’s co-writer Jon Baird, they realized that the movie would have to have multiple parts.

Costner said, “You can't get one made, so what in the world makes you think that anybody's going to be interested in four? And nobody was rushing at it, but I loved it even more.” But, the actor shared he did not give up on the movie and was finally able to make it after years of effort. Costner said that this movie is something the audience would have loved to see on screen, so he went ahead and made it for other people.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 came out on June 28, with Chapter 2 coming out on August 16.

