7 must-watch Kevin Costner movies of all time

Every American was all about Kevin Costner movies with the release of Silverado in 1985. With his big break, this American legend was once the biggest thing in Hollywood. But, over the course of his career, Costner has delivered several iconic performances. When it comes to Kevin Costner movies, this Oscar-winning actor has appeared in over 60 movies in his extensive long-standing career.

Costner has been making headlines with his recent hit show, Yellowstone. But, this Hollywood cowboy has delivered so much more. He has been in the industry for over four decades. He has not only starred in but successfully directed a number of hits. Whether it's romance or action, this Oscar-winning actor has always been iconic. Below, you will find the perfectly curated list of the 7 best Kevin Costner movies that everyone should watch. Revisiting hits by Costner like The Bodyguard, Dances with Wolves, Field of Dreams, Draft Day and so much more.

7 Must-Watch Kevin Costner movies in order of their IMBD Rating

The list of career milestones by Kevin Costner has more gems than you’d imagine. In fact, it was incredibly hard to pick out just the top 7. So, what are you waiting for? Go on! Scroll through the list of top Kevin Costner movies of all time for a lazy weekend binge.

Here are the top movie picks from the string of popular hits by this Academy Award winner.

1. Dances with Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner's directorial debut, Dances with Wolves is another American epic Western film that you must watch. Released in 1990, Dances with Wolves is a complete Costner film, he is the director, the producer, and the actor in the movie. Winner of the 1991 Oscars, this legendary film revolves centers around Lieutenant John Dunbar who is a Union soldier. After the Civil war, Dunbar heads West and lives among a group of Sioux, who take him as one of their own. Featuring one of the best Costner performances, this is one of the best movies by Kevin Costner and a beloved emotional drama.

Kevin Costner in Dances with Wolves (1990)

IMDb RATING: 8/10

Director: Kevin Costner

Writer: Michael Blake (screenplay by)

Stars: Kevin CostnerMary McDonnellGraham Greene

Awards: Won 7 Oscars along with 51 wins & 38 nominations in total

Where to watch Dances with Wolves: Hulu

2. JFK (1991)

This 1991 American political thriller film was an epic at the time. The movie revolves around the events that led to the assassination of Us president John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963. Costner in JFK plays the role of an ambitious but witty lawyer who works to uncover the enigma behind the murder of US President John F. Kennedy. Costner makes the audience indulge in the urgency of the circumstances. In fact, with every dialogue and edit, Costner contributes to the success of JFK. Relish the best of American patriotism with this Costner film.

Kevin Costner in JFK (1991)

IMDb RATING: 8/10

Director: Oliver Stone

Writers: Jim Garrison, Jim Marrs, Oliver Stone(screenplay)

Stars: Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Jack Lemmon

Awards: Won 2 Oscars, along with 19 wins & 43 nominations total

Where to watch JFK: Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+

3. The Untouchables (1987)

Another classic Costner movie is The Untouchables. This 1987 American crime film was directed by Brian De Palma, written by David Mamet, and produced by Art Linson is loosely based on the book called The Untouchables (1957). Costner in The Untouchables plays the role of an FBI agent who works to take down the scandalous mob boss Al Capone played by Robert De Niro. The chemistry between Costner and De Niro keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. While De Niro has the flashier roles, the audience was on Costner’s side. One of the top hits by Costner, The Untouchables is definitely an unmissable Costner film.

Kevin Costner in The Untouchables (1987)

IMDb RATING: 7.9/10

Director: Brian De Palma

Writers: David MametOscar Fraley (suggested by book), Eliot Ness (suggested by book)

Cast: Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro

Awards: Won 1 Oscar along with 11 wins & 16 nominations total

Where to watch The Untouchables: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+

4. Field of Dreams (1989)

This 1989 American sports fantasy drama film is another classic Costner film. Directed and written by Phil Alden Robinson, this movie was based on W. P. Kinsella's novel called Shoeless Joe. With stars Ray Liotta, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and Burt Lancaster, this was one of the movies of Kevin Costner that was definitely legendary. The movie revolves around an Iowa farmer Ray played by Kevin Costner who hears a mysterious voice that says "If you build it, he will come." Costner manages to establish an intense connection with the audience with his good-hearted family man character. Field of Dreams is one of the best performances delivered by Costner which makes it a must-watch.

Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams (1989)

IMDb RATING: 7.5/10

Director: Phil Alden Robinson

Writers: W.P. Kinsella (book "Shoeless Joe")

Phil Alden Robinson (screenplay)

Cast: Kevin Costner, James Earl, Jones, Ray Liotta

Awards: Nominated for 3 Oscars 7 wins & 13 nominations total

Where to watch Field of Dreams: Amazon Prime, Peacock, or renting or purchasing on Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, and Vudu.

5. Silverado (1985)

This 1985 film was the big break for Costner. Directed and produced by Lawrence Kasdan, and written by Kasdan and Mark, Silverado features a string of star cast like Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Danny Glover along with Kevin Costner. The American Western film is about a

group of misfits who fight the sheriff while struggling to find their way in the town called Silverado. The real magic for the American audience was Costner in Silverado. He was one of the four battling cowboys and the role came naturally to him. Some even say Silverado was the film that made Kevin Costner a movie star.

Kevin Costner in Silverado (1985)

IMDb RATING: 7.2/10

Director: Lawrence Kasdan

Writers: Lawrence Kasdan, Mark Kasdan

Cast: Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Kevin Costner

Awards: Nominated for 2 Oscars along with 1 win & 4 other nominations

Where to watch Silverado (1985): Vudu Movie & TV Store, Prime Video, VUDU, ROW8, Apple TV, or Redbox.

6. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Another American favorite action-adventure is Robin Hood Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner. Based on the 12th-century English folk tale of Robin Hood, this film was nothing short of a blockbuster. The movie was released right after Coster’s Oscar, this movie gained a lot of traction.

Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

IMDb RATING: 6.9/10

Director: Kevin Reynolds

Writers: Pen Densham (story), John Watson (screenplay)

Cast: Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar 16 wins & 24 nominations total

Where to watch Robin Hood Prince of Thieves: Roku Channel, Spectrum TV, SHOWTIME, Showtime Anytime, Prime Video, Vudu Movie & TV Store, or VUDU on your Roku device

The Bodyguard (1992)

This Kevin Costner starrer was just the perfect American romantic thriller drama directed by Mick Jackson and written by Lawrence Kasdan. Costner plays the role of a retired Secret Service agent hired to protect a '90s pop sensation Rachel Marron played by Whitney Houston. The movie soon takes a turn and the audience gets to witness a passionate yet complicated romance sparks between the two. Once the animosity descends Costner and Houston’s chemistry makes this movie a perfect pick for your Saturday binge. This complicated love story is one of the most beloved performances by Costner.

Kevin Costner Bodyguard (1992)

IMDb RATING: 6.3/10

Director: Mick Jackson

Writer: Lawrence Kasdan

Cast: Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, Gary Kemp

Awards: Nominated for 2 Oscars along with 10 wins & 21 nominations total

Where to watch The Bodyguard: Tubi - Free Movies & TV, Prime Video, Apple TV, VUDU, or Vudu Movie & TV Store on your Roku device.

While Silverado is the name that comes to mind when we think of Kevin Costner movies, this Academy Award-winning American actor has delivered so much more in his four-decade span film career. Some of the most critically-acclaimed Kevin Costner films are "Field of Dreams" (1989), "Dances with Wolves" (1990), and "JFK" (1991). He seized his first film acting role in "Malibu Hot Summer," also known as "Sizzle Beach, U.S.A."

Apart from these notable Costner classics, here is a list of latest Kevin Costner movies:

Thirteen Days (2000) where he played the role of Kenny O'Donnell

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) where he played the role of Thomas J. Murphy

Dragonfly (2002)where he played the role of Joe Darrow

Open Range (2003) where he played the role of Charley Waite

The Upside of Anger (2005) where he played the role of Denny Davies

Rumor Has It (2005) where he played the role of Beau Burroughs

The Guardian (2006) where he played the role of Ben Randall

Mr. Brooks (2007) where he played the role of Mr. Earl Brooks

Swing Vote (2008) where he played the role of Bud Johnson

The New Daughter (2009) where he played the role of John James

The Company Men (2010) where he played the role of Jack Dolan

Man of Steel (2013) where he played the role of Jonathan Kent

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) where he played the role of Thomas Harp

3 Days to Kill (2014) where he played the role of Ethan Renner

Draft Day (2014) where he played the role of Sonny Weaver

The Man Who Saved the World (2014) where he played the role of himself

Black or White (2014) where he played the role of Elliot Anderson

McFarland, USA (2015) where he played the role of Jim White

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016 ) where he played the role of Jonathan Kent

Criminal (2016) where he played the role of Jericho Stewart

Hidden Figures (2016) where he played the role of Al Harrison

Molly's Game (2017) where he played the role of Larry Bloom

The Highwaymen (2019) where he played the role of Frank Hamer

Let Him Go (2020) where he played the role of George Blackledge

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) where he played the role of Jonathan Kent

Costner made his comeback in 2018 in a Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” He played the role of John Dutton. With an IMDB rating of 8.7/10, Yellowstone is definitely loved by the audience. Not just that the show has bagged a nomination for a Primetime Emmy along with other 5 wins and 20 nominations. When it comes to Kevin Costner movies binge, classics aside, you could always stream Costner's latest, Yellowstone.