Kevin Costner Opens Up About His Turbulent Divorce; Shares It's All 'About the Kids'

For Oscar winner Kevin Costner, divorce with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner was a rocky road to navigate, especially when kids were involved. Costner and Baumgartner had been married for 18 years before their divorce was finalized this year, and the former is ready to share what it took to get past this turbulent moment.

Kevin Costner says kids the priority in divorce

While speaking to PEOPLE for a cover story, the Yellowstone actor divulged that with every step of the decision, the estranged duo kept their children in mind. "It’s really about the children,” revealed Costner, who shares Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, 14, with Baumgartner. "You just do it. You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they’re interested in," the star further added, revealing that getting back to normalcy after such a huge shift was tough.

As Costner says, separating from a partner when it involves kids is not an easy decision, having been there previously with ex-wife Cindy Costner, with whom he had kids Annie, Lily, and Joe, all well into adulthood. "It was something I had to think about 20 years ago when I agreed to be married,” the star reflected on the times when he was to tie the knot with his second wife. The duo was going nearly two decades strong, but weren’t able to go any further, The Bodyguard star told the outlet. Despite the separation, there is no animosity between the two, with Costner calling Baumgartner a good partner and mother.

Advertisement

Hayes Costner joins dad in upcoming western drama

Costenr’s highly anticipated western drama film Horizon: An American Saga film is about to come out soon, and the star is gearing up for the theatrical rollout as of now. The film also features his son Hayes, and Costner attributed this casting to selfish reasons, as Page Six reported. In an appearance on Today Show, he revealed that he “selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks, he was with me.” Albeit a small role, the 15-year-old is said to really shine in the film as per his dad, who said that even with little acting experience, he was “really beautiful” in the film.

Horizon: An American Saga is split into two parts, with the first part coming out on June 28, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Jewel And I Are Friends’: Kevin Costner Shuts Down Rumors Of Being Romantically Involved With Singer