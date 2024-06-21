Kevin Costner Says He Is Ready To Love Again Amidst Denying Rumors Of Dating Jewel; DETAILS Inside

Kevin Costner is open to giving a second chance to love. In recent weeks, the Yellow Stone actor has been rumored to have initiated a romantic relationship with Jewel. However, the actor denied the reports but claimed that it does not mean that he has closed the doors to his heart. In a conversation with People Magazine, the Hollywood star revealed he is looking for love.

Costner was earlier married to the designer Christine Baumgartner, for 18 years. The actor’s ex-wife has moved on from the actor, as Baumgartner was snapped having a cozy time with a family friend, Josh Connor.

What did Kevin Costner say about giving a chance to love?

In conversation with the magazine, Costner revealed that he loves the idea of the possibility of finding new love. The actor said that he associates love with a good feeling. The Water World actor stated, “I think everybody would like to be in love. There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility.”

Speaking of ending his previous relationship, the celebrity claimed he does not let any hard feelings lead to his heart. The actor said he keeps himself focused on his seven children to get him through the tough times.

Costner explained, “You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they’re interested in... I had to. It’s really about the children. I am still teaching my kids. And by the way, I’m still learning.”

Kevin Costner And Jewel’s Romance Rumors

Kevin Costner sparked relationship rumors with the You Were Meant For Me singer after being spotted with Jewel in December 2023. The actor was seen getting cozy with the music artist. However, the Field of Dreams actor denied the claims. On the Howard Stern Show, the actor revealed, “Jewel and I are friends—we’ve never gone out. She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

On the work front, Costner denied returning to Yellow Stone for the new season.

