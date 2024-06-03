Kevin Costner's Horizon 3 BTS Photos

Filming on Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 3 is scheduled to begin in June, according to Kevin Costner. The lives of several people have been explored in this Civil War-era Western. These mainly include gunslingers, Union troops, farmers, and settlers.

In addition to performing in the movie, Costner is also co-writing, co-directing, and co-producing it. Danny Huston, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sam Worthington, and Sienna Miller are in the cast.

Kevin Costner starts filming Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 3

With just under a week until the first film hits theaters, Costner announced on Instagram that Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 3 is now filming.

According to the post, Kevin Costner is directing Native actors on the set of the third film, which will begin filming in the summer of 2024.

Costner's caption expresses his enthusiasm for the first film's release. It asked viewers to "see what we've put together for you."

Kevin Costner started filming Horizon in the late 1980s. However, significant development on the project didn't begin until early in 2022. At first, Costner intended for Horizon to consist of four parts, to film each movie in one sitting.

This was altered, though, when Warner Bros. chose to move forward with the second film while the first was still in production. Spring 2023 saw the start of filming for Chapter 2.

Horizon Chapter 3: Overcoming setbacks, and forging ahead

Unfortunately, Horizon Chapter 3 was delayed. It owed to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, as well as the necessity for additional funds.

Despite all these hurdles, the Horizon film series is still moving forward. They are proceeding with the second film well underway. There are even some unique ideas for a third in the works.

Before proceeding with part 3, Costner has time to consider the criticism. However, the rapid pace may preclude him from making any meaningful modifications.

Costner may even be able to escape the problems that beset other hurried franchises. However, with only 25 reviews for the first Horizon film and none for the sequel, it's doubtful.

