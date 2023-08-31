Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner seeks more child support so the children can ‘live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy’ now

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner's estranged wife and a handbag designer, has initiated legal proceedings to secure nearly $200,000 in monthly child support. Her goal is to maintain a luxurious lifestyle for their three children even after the divorce. Baumgartner's legal team argues that the court should order Costner, who is well-known for his role in Yellowstone, to pay for this lifestyle in order to replicate the children's time spent with their father during the acrimonious divorce.“The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father,” Baumgartner’s legal team wrote.

Pursuit of comparable lifestyle for the children

In advance of their hearing on August 31, Baumgartner's attorneys have argued that child support must take into account Kevin Costner's considerable fortune. According to Baumgartner's team, the court's duty is to determine child support at an amount that is consistent with the lavish standard of living the children experience when they are with their father.

This demand extends to providing for opulent vacations and accommodations. The lawyers wrote “The Court order must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin’s considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves the standard of living of Christine."

Equitable lifestyle maintenance for the children

In order to maintain the children's wealthy lifestyle, Baumgartner's legal brief lists particular conditions. While they are in their mother's care, they want equivalent living conditions, including accommodations. Additionally, in order to replicate the experiences they had with their father, the request includes provisions for luxurious trips, including private plane travel. "Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her,” her lawyers stated in the brief.

