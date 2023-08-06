Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine carries lavish bag days after she moved out of their shared home

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's divorce is getting messier as the days go by. Recently Baumgartner was ordered by the court to move out of her shared mansion with her husband. Around a week ago, moving trucks were spotted outside of the couple's Santa Barbara, California estate, indicating that the 49-year-old was following the legal orders given by the court. Now she was earlier seen shopping for a lavishly expensive bag, and visiting a bank near Costner's home.

Christine Baumgartner goes shopping

Since Baumgartner's separation from estranged husband Costner has been a full-blown public spectacle at this point. She was recently spotted out and about running errands days after allegedly moving out of the shared home of the couple. The 49-year-old was seen leaving a bank near the actor's $145 million Santa Barbara, California estate on August 4. It's been just a week since she moved out of the main home and into a smaller house on the property, which is usually used for staff. According to the images shared by Daily Mail, the 49-year-old kept her look casual, wearing straight-legged crop jeans and a multi-colored tank top.

While out and about, Christine Baumgartner styled her look with Birkenstock-style sandals, accessorized with aviator sunglasses and layered gold necklaces. She carried a small saffiano leather Prada Galleria bag in an ombré gray shade, which is valued at a whopping $4,800 in stores. Her blonde hair was styled in a casual ponytail, and she finished off her look with simple gold hoop earrings.

ALSO READ: Kevin Costner claims estranged wife seeks $248K in child support for plastic surgery, not kids

Christine Baumgartner moves out of shared home with Kevin Costner

Amid her ongoing divorce from the former Yellowstone star, Baumgartner was directed to leave their shared Santa Barbara home by July 31. U-Haul moving trucks were seen on the vast property as the date approached, suggesting that she was following court orders. However, it turns out she was simply moving to a smaller house on the estate, which is usually designated for staff housing. The duration of this arrangement remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether she will continue to reside there after the divorce is finalized, but sources reported to People magazine that the move is "temporary."

Meanwhile, there were speculations that the reason Costner left his hit show, Yellowstone was because of his soon-to-be ex-wife, but those rumors turned out to be false.

ALSO READ: Yellowstone fame Kevin Costner’s wife ditches wedding ring in first photos after filing for divorce