Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine enjoys Hawaiian sun amid divorce proceedings

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner have been tangled in a messy public divorce for the last few months. Christine who has been ordered by the court to move out of their Santa Barbara home by the end of this week, seems least bothered. Only recently, she was seen vacationing in Hawaii with a close family friend.

Kevin Costner's wife, soon-to-be ex-wife Christine, was seen at the beach in Hawaii with their kids on Thursday. Photos published by TMZ revealed that she's spending time with Josh Connor, a financier living near the Costner couple in California.

Recent photos have emerged of the former handbag designer, who has a limited time to vacate the California beachfront compound she shared with her husband of 18 years. The images show Christine, clad in a striped bikini, relaxing in a lounger, enjoying a chat with family friend Josh Connor, as per the reports from Daily Mail.

Other photos from the trip show Christine walking in the resort with Connor. Additionally, Christine has been spotted taking beach selfies with her 13-year-old daughter Grace. Her sons Cayden (16) and Hayes (14) are reportedly on the trip as well. Lately, the focus has been on Christine and Connor, seen tanning themselves and occasionally accompanied by other friends.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2004, finally decided to go their separate ways in 2023. As per the temporary court order, Costner has been instructed to pay $129,755 per month in child support until further court proceedings. The ruling implies that any adjustments in the final verdict will require child support payments to be made backdated to July 1.

The upcoming court date is set for August 2, primarily to address the matter of the prenuptial agreement. The Yellowstone actor has requested that Christine cover the $99,225 in legal fees he spent on litigating their prenup.

Christine initiated the divorce proceedings on May 1, stating that their date of separation was April 11. Costner, in a recent court filing, raised concerns about an "expensive" car purchase made by his estranged wife, suggesting that it might indicate she had been planning the breakup well in advance.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor has departed from his hit series Yellowstone, which previously caused rumors that the move came after Christine forced him quit, but that report turned out to be false. The chaos has left Yellowstone fans wondering about the behind-the-scenes drama of the show.

