Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine hopes there will be less drama now that she moved out

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Kostner's estranged wife, has finally left his $145 million property in Santa Barbara, California. According to reports, Christine is relieved by the choice to move out and thinks that there will be less turmoil. Christine Costner, Kevin Costner's estranged wife, is focused on her future.

ALSO READ: Did Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine relocate amid divorce drama? Find out

Christine is relieved to have moved out of the house

The former handbag designer, who is divorcing Costner after 18 years of marriage, was ordered by a judge on July 5 to vacate their $145 million Santa Barbara estate by July 31. An insider revealed to PEOPLE a few days before the deadline that Christine was leaving the family home. A source close to the family revealed that Christine is relieved and happy to have moved out of the family home.

An insider told People, "Christine hopes there will be less drama now. Kevin got what he wanted; she is no longer a member of the family. Christine is relieved. She is eager to relocate."

An insider told PEOPLE last month that Christine was moving to a smaller house on the property and was trying to make things normal for the estranged couple's children, Grace, Hayes,and Cayden.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine moved out of the house last month

An insider told People last month that "Christine is following legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house. She will reside at a smaller house on the property that has been used as a staff quarters."

The move was described as a temporary solution by an insider because Christine is still looking for another house.

The insider further added, "She is staying in the area to avoid disrupting the lives of the children. They'll be back at school with their friends in the fall, and Christine is doing her best to keep things as normal as possible. Her complete emphasis is on the children."

Christine had sought in a June 28 filing that she be able to leave the family home by August 31 if a child-support agreement could be struck. Then, in court filings seen by PEOPLE on June 30, Costner demanded that his estranged wife leave by July 13. Judge Thomas Anderele decided on July 5 that Christine must evacuate the premises by July 31.

Christine continued to live in the house she shared with Costner after filing for divorce on May 1, citing a stipulation in her prenuptial agreement that obliged her to leave within 30 days. Christine was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner on July 12, after demanding $248,000.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift has a new fan in Yellowstone star Kevin Costner: I’m officially a Swiftie