Kevin Costner’s estranged wife slams divorce announcement to kids: ‘Kevin told our three children over a zoom call’

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the way their three children learned about their impending divorce. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Christine, aged 49, claims that Kevin, aged 68 and known for his role in Yellowstone, informed their kids – Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16 – about the divorce through a brief Zoom call while he was on location in Las Vegas. The way in which the news was shared has caused frustration and disappointment for Christine, as she had hoped they could deliver the news together and in person.

ALSO READ: Yellowstone Season 5: How to watch Kevin Costner starrer series online? Find out

Christine's concerns that Kevin Costner's disregarded

In the court filing, Christine alleges that she voiced her worries to Kevin regarding the children potentially learning about the divorce from an external source. She even shared several articles emphasizing the importance of presenting a united front when discussing such matters with children. Christine believed that they would approach the conversation as a team. However, she claims that Kevin dismissed her concerns and insisted on informing their children about the divorce first, privately and without her presence.

ALSO READ: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner divorce is getting messy, claims estranged wife refuses to move out; DEETS here

Kevin Costner informed the kids about divorce via zoom

Detailing the sequence of events, Christine states, "After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present." She talks about her confusion about his decision to use a brief Zoom session for such a significant conversation, especially since he was scheduled to return home in just five days. Christine says that Kevin could have easily postponed the conversation until they were together or made the effort to come home for an in-person discussion.

Kevin Costner's representative confirmed the couple's separation after 18 years of marriage when Christine filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce announcement coincided with Kevin being away on a filming project, prompting the Zoom call to inform the children. A source close to the actor mentioned that Kevin frequently uses FaceTime to stay connected with his kids while working away. The couple, who married in September 2004, shares three children together, while Kevin also has four older children from previous relationships. The manner in which the divorce news was delivered to their children underscores the challenging dynamics surrounding their separation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yellowstone boss expresses disappointment over Kevin Costner’s exit: It truncates the closure of his character