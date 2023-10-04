Kevin Federline shows support for Jamie Lynn Spears on ' Dancing with the Stars'

As per TMZ, Kevin Federline, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, is throwing his support at the back of Jamie Lynn Spears as she competes on Dancing With the Stars. Despite the ups and downs in Britney and Jamie Lynn's dating, Kevin is firmly on Team Jamie Lynn. Kevin discovered that his circle of relatives, consisting of his two sons with Britney, has been tuning in to watch Jamie Lynn on the ABC dancing competition show, and she or he has their vote.

Kevin's relatives catching up on Jamie Lynn's performance

Kevin, along with his sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, recently relocated to Hawaii alongside his wife, Victoria. Due to the time difference, it's challenging for them to look at Jamie Lynn's performance stay. However, Kevin shared with a photographer in Oahu that the circle of relatives has been catching up on Jamie Lynn's performances after the truth.

While Britney and Jamie Lynn have had their share of conflicts through the years, Britney was knowledgeable earlier about her sister's participation in Dancing With the Stars and expressed her full help and exhilaration for Jamie Lynn. Now, it seems that Kevin Federline and their two sons share identical sentiments.

Kevin expresses happy feelings for Jamie

Kevin and his family had been residing in Hawaii for about two months now, settling into a brand new condominium domestic. According to Kevin, they haven't any lawsuits approximately their new island surroundings. During a communication with a photographer on their manner to The Lei Stand, a cocktail living room in Honolulu, Kevin exuded a laid-again island vibe.

While Kevin is happy to talk about Jamie Lynn, his reaction to a right away question about Britney is something you will want to see for yourself.

