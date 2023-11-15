Kevin Feige addresses rumors surrounding the original 6 Avengers returning to the MCU

The superhero fandom was on cloud nine ever since the reports of the OG Avengers returning to the MCU were all over the internet. What was even more exciting was the return of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, resurrecting from the dead. While there was no official confirmation about the return, Marvel Studio boss Kevin Feige set the record straight on reports of original Avengers returning to the MCU, saying that he hadn't even heard the rumor.

After Robert Downey Jr famously made his exit from the MCU after Iron Man sacrificed himself to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, many wanted to see more of him. Considering the recent MCU flops, the superhero fandom got on the edge of their seats as the report by Variety teased about the return of the OG Avengers. Reacting to the same, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke out and said the truth is it hasn't been discussed but fans will just have to see. "We did not discuss that and that is the truth," he told ET at The Marvels premiere as he added "We're doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he's part of the family. But in terms of returning, we'll have to see." He talked about the “fallen Avengers returning” and coyly noted that he hadn't heard about the rumor.

Scarlett Johansson has a confirmed future with the Marvel Studios

As RDJ and Scarlett Johnsson might not be seen sharing the screen together in the MCU, the actress is still working with the Marvel Studios. "We're doing a project with Scarlett ,” confirmed Kevin Feige but did not offer any further details about the same. Even the Black Widow actress admitted that her previously announced Marvel Studios producing project is still in the works. "It is still happening. Yes," she said as the makers were waiting for the writers' strike.

