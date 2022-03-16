Kevin Feige describes how anxious he was to meet Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire for No Way Home

Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, stated his nervousness about speaking with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to see if they would be willing to return for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, Feige described "the fun of starting to pitch [the film] to the actors and making something that is worthy of their time and energy, and stepping back into this role" in a behind-the-scenes featurette for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Feige went on to discuss his meeting with actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, during which they were offered the concept of their respective incarnations of Peter Parker coming to the big screen.

Kevin said as per CBR, "I had butterflies in those meetings with Tobey and Andrew, hoping that they would sign up." Clearly, the studio head's pitch was successful, as both Maguire and Garfield decided to return for another movie. However, Maguire's Peter was last seen in 2007's Spider-Man 3, while Garfield's Peter was last seen in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Interestingly, in the featurette, Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts also explained his thinking process in bringing the three Spider-Men together.

"The idea that they are all the same thing and they could all come together...that, to me, felt like it was part of the DNA of the story," Watts explained. During the 2021 Christmas season, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released to commercial and critical success. The film grossed enough money at the box office to make it the highest-grossing film of 2021, the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, the third-highest-grossing picture domestically (after passing James Cameron's Avatar), the highest-grossing Spider-Man film, and the highest-grossing Sony film.

