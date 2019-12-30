Kevin Feige on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: It isn't a horror flick

While talking as a guest speaker at the New York Film Academy, Kevin Feige said that there will be some scary sequences in the upcoming film.

The President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige stated that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not a horror flick. While talking as a guest speaker at the New York Film Academy, the head honcho said that there will be some scary sequences in the upcoming film, but it cannot be termed as a horror film. The head of Marvel Studios revealed that horror flick are the ones which he used to watch as a child wherein he would close his eyes, or be very scared while viewing the film. Kevin Feige named films like Raiders, Temple of Doom, Gremlins and Poltergeist, which would make him feel very scared as he watched the films.

But, the upcoming MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will surely have edge of the seat scary sequences but, it is not entirely horror based. Kevin further mentions that the film will offer some real horror moments to the fans, which is a fun aspect of the film, which is a sequel to the 2016 film called Doctor Strange. The news reports also suggest that the latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see characters doing some great things as a part of the story line.

Fans across the globe believe that Doctor Strange is totally capable of taking on villains like Thanos and protecting the planet Earth from Dormammu. The fans and audience members are waiting for the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer on the big screen.

