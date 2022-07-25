Kevin Feige gives his seal of approval after The Gray Man star Ryan Gosling reveals wish to play Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling, After dismissing chatter of being cast as Nova, recently made his wish be known that he'd like to play another popular Marvel superhero; Ghost Rider. And it seems like Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is all for it! Giving his seal of approval was the Marvel CCO in an interview with MTV News, after making some epic announcements at Marvel Studios' Hall H Panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

"If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...," an excited Kevin Feige started before acknowledging the Oscar-nominated actor's popularity, "Gosling's unbelievable... Ryan's amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU." Elaborating, Kevin couldn't help but quip about the insane press coverage Ryan Gosling got dressed up as his beloved character Ken on the sets of Barbie whilst promoting his latest release The Gray Man: "He's dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and he gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend, it's amazing."

Meanwhile, the Internet is abuzz with Barbie, which sees Ryan Gosling star alongside Margot Robbie aka Barbie, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon, amongst many more. The highly-awaited romantic comedy, directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by her and Noah Baumbach, is slated to release in the US on July 21, 2023.

