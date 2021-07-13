  1. Home
Kevin Feige on hiring Chloé Zhao as Eternals' director: She embraced that challenge and had a unique viewpoint

With the recent release of Black Widow in American theatres, Kevin Feige spoke candidly in an interview about the upcoming Chloé Zhao directorial Eternals.
Kevin Feige reveals how Chloé Zhao came on board for directing Eternals Eternals is set to release worldwide on November 5, 2021.
Before Kate Shortland landed as the director of Black Widow, the Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao was a shortlisted candidate for the job. Even if fate didn't quite work in her favour for the Scarlett Johansson starrer, Zhao, left a great impression on Marvel Studios, for them to offer her Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, among others to be released later this year.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes via Comicbook, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed Zhao's interest in Marvel and the time when her name came up while producer Brad Winderbaum was looking for a filmmaker for Black Widow. "...We were very lucky to get Kate Shortland to direct that movie at Scarlett's suggestion. But when we were working on Eternals, and our producer Nate Moore was coming up with this pitch to really embrace one of Jack Kirby's greatest creations for Marvel -- amongst all of his great creations, but The Eternals, this race of immortal beings who've been on Earth for millennia, is one of his best -- he asked Chloé to come in and meet," Feige said.

Kevin affirmed Nate and Chloé's synonymous yes to the notion of a history of humanity, the course of the characters -- the Eternals, and their viewpoint on the theme. Fiege said, "These are ten new characters into the world, which is a very difficult thing to do, and she embraced that challenge and had a unique viewpoint for every single one of them."

Eternals will hit the theatres on November 5. Are you excited about Marvel's new creation? Comment down below!

