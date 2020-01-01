Kevin Feige REVEALS Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have new characters

The sequel film called Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, will see Sherlock Holmes actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the character of Sorcerer Supreme.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has given a clear hint that the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature some MCU characters. The sequel film called Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, will see Sherlock Holmes actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the character of Sorcerer Supreme. The previous Dr Strange film was helmed by Scott Derrickson. Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios spoke at the New York Film Academy as a guest speaker where he revealed that unexpected characters will star in the upcoming MCU film which will totally surprise the fans and audience members.

Kevin Feige also made it a point to say that at times when you are deciding on the lead actor, team and other characters for the film, you try to take the best combination possible for the given film. The Marvel head honcho dropped a huge hint by saying that some new characters will be starring in the upcoming film. Kevin further adds that the fans won't be able to guess these characters but, the film will surely be a pleasant surprise for the fans and the film audience. Previously, Kevin Feige had also revealed that that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will not be a horror flick.

He had also mentioned that the film will have scary scenes which will surely keep the fans on the edge. As per latest reports on the MCU flick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have Elizabeth Olsen, who will essay her character named Scarlet Witch. Olsen will be joining the cast of the film after the events unfold in her Disney Plus series WandaVision.

