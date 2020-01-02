Kevin Feige REVEALS how Harry Potter films Influenced MCU; Details Inside

During a recent interview, Kevin Feige revealed how Harry Potter films Influenced Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has overseen the release of 23 Marvel movies and has been a part of the Studios for almost 20 years now. Over the years, he has successfully created a multi-dimensional cinematic universe with multiple overlapping storylines perfectly complementing and completing each other. While it looks impossible from outside, given the complicated timelines and chronology of these stories, Kevin has managed to weave it all together. During a recent interview, Kevin opened up about what influences Marvel movies.

During his recent appearance at the New York Film Academy, Kevin revealed that Warner Bros’ film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books have had a huge influence on Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of a Q&A session, while speaking about the internal processes of Marvel Studios, specifically how they present their films and try to keep up with the expectations of their fans, Kevin asserted that he has been a huge fan of the films, and his experience with Harry Potter movies has helped him build the perfect formula for the MCU films.

He asserted that even though he never read the Harry Potter books, he went to see every Harry Potter movie opening weekend. And the best part about those films according to him, he could follow everything that was happening in the film. “I saw it and I enjoyed it and then I forgot all about it and didn't think about it again until the next Harry Potter movie came out. And those movies were so well made because I could follow it all,” he said.

“if I had read every book, I bet there are dozens of other things in there that I would see and appreciate, but they never got in the way of me just experiencing it as a pure story. So that's kind of what we try to navigate is if an Easter egg or a reference or something is so prevalent that it gets in the way of the story you're telling so that people who aren't aware of it go 'What is this? What's happening?' then we usually pull back on it," He added.

Kevin's statement comes weeks after various reports stated that MCU is eyeing Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe for its upcoming project Moon Knight. The unversed, Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, in the comic books, is a former CIA agent who goes to become this strong superhero, always dressed in his trademark all-white costume. The man has a rather twisted sense of humour and is famous for having conversations with his various personalities.

