Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU film

Marvel Studio will be introducing a transgender character in its upcoming film. Read on to know more.

Marvel is all set to introduce an all-new transgender character in their franchise. During a recent question-and-answer session at the New York Film Academy, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that a transgender character will feature in an upcoming Marvel film. Kevin revealed the news when a student asked if the makers are planning on adding more LGBTQ characters to the MCU, specifically transgender characters. “Yes, absolutely yes," Kevin replied. He also revealed that the character will feature in the film they are currently shooting.

However, that’s all the information Kevin spilled about the character. He did not specify which movie would include the character or when it would be released. MCU pleasantly surprised the fans by featuring its first openly-gay character in Avengers: Endgame, played by director Joe Russo in a cameo appearance. Referencing to Joe’s character, Feige had once stated that it was their idea of taking a small step towards inclusivity and better representation for Marvel’s diverse audience, ComicBook reported.

In August last year, Kevin announced that the cast of The Eternals, which is scheduled to release this year, will feature a more prominent gay character. It seems like Marvel is working hard in making its cinematic universe diverse and inclusive in every dimension. For instance, a major chunk of the Marvel content coming out this year will be directed by women. The projects will include Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, and Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao. Stating that behind-the-scenes inclusivity is important for Marvel, Kevin asserted that in addition to the two films, two more unannounced Marvel projects will be helmed by female filmmakers.

Read More