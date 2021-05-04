Kevin Feige REVEALS why Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange cameo in WandaVision was written out

Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview that Marvel had indeed struck a deal with Benedict Cumberbatch to appear as Doctor Strange in Elizabeth Olsen starrer WandaVision's finale episode, but late in the process, they wrote him out.

When Marvel unveiled an intimate look at Phase 4 of MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) yesterday, fans were left elated over new titles and release dates reveal. We were also reminded of the projects already announced including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which not only stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange but will also see Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch following her fabulous act in WandaVision.

Given that WandaVision is tied to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in terms of storyline, there were several rumours swirling around of a Doctor Strange cameo in the fan-favourite Disney+ series. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel had indeed struck a deal with Benedict to appear as his MCU superhero in WandaVision Ep 9, which is the finale episode, but late in the process, they wrote him out. "Some people might say, 'Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Dr. Strange.' But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works,'" Feige elaborated on the decision to write Strange out of WandaVision.

That meant Doctor Strange 2 being rewritten as well. Feige further praised Marvel's process, calling it a "wonderful combination" of very dedicated coordination and chaos, terming it "chaos magic."

*SPOILERS ALERT* As for what would have been of Doctor Strange's almost cameo, WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer revealed to Rolling Stone that the in-between universal commercials were going to be between Stange and Maximoff while there was also talk for the Doctor to appear in one of the ads.

We can't help but wonder what direction WandaVision would have shifted gears into if Doctor Strange's cameo wasn't written off!

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in US theatres on March 25, 2022.

