Kevin Feige REVEALS why MCU Phase 6 was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 & it's got an 'Avengers' connect

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were in for one surprise after another at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con 2022 as Kevin Feige proved to be our favourite Santa with epic MCU movie/TV show announcements! It's not just about MCU Phase 4, though, but also Phase 5 and even Phase 6 reveals that welcomed the hyped crowd present at Marvel Studios' Hall H panel. In comparison, Comic-Con 2019 had only Phase 4 announcements made by the Marvel CCO!

In case you're wondering why so many reveals were made at Comic-Con this year when it comes to MCU's future plans, Kevin Feige addressed it in his Comic-Con interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Marvel Studios President pointed out how currently, they're "in a slightly different rhythm." While MCU Phases 1, 2 and 3 were lesser projects over the span of more years, now, they're doing more projects (movies and Disney+ series) spanned across lesser years. Kevin further notes that not every MCU Phase is ending with an Avengers movie. While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase 4, Thunderbolts will mark the end of Phase 5.

Elaborating further on Marvel Studios' decision of revealing so much at Comic-Con, Kevin Feige disclosed, "And it felt like we needed to let people know -- people used to have that guide point of when an Avengers would come to cap the Phase -- it felt like announcing today that the Multiverse Saga and two Avengers films would cap that was something that we needed to share."

For the unversed, MCU Phase 6 will commence with a new Fantastic Four movie, slated to release in the US on November 8, 2024. Thereafter, we'll be getting two Avengers movies in the same year; Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, releasing on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars, releasing on November 7, 2025. All movies and TV shows under MCU Phases 4 to 6 will collectively be deemed as The Multiverse Saga.

The hype for The Multiverse Saga is REAL!

Which movie are you most excited to watch from MCU Phase 6?

