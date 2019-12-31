Kevin Feige says when actors refuse to star in MCU films he feels like a failure; Details inside

The Marvel boss, Kevin Feige says that in the year 2007, an actor rejected a role in the MCU film which made him feel like a failure.

The head honcho of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige says that when an actor refuses to star in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, he feels like he is a failure. The top boss at Marvel Studios while talking as a guest speaker at the New York Film Academy. Kevin Feige also mentions that when he makes a very powerful pitch to an actor for a Marvel film, and then the actor gives the role a pass, he makes sure that he will get a better actor to play the role. The Marvel boss, Kevin Feige says that in the year 2007, an actor rejected a role in the MCU film.

Kevin Feige did not drop any names but said that he wanted to cast an actor who is way better than the one who let the role go. Marvel films are among the most beloved films. Be it Avengers: Endgame or the upcoming Black Widow films, the fans and film audience are always eagerly waiting to watch the MCU films. The President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige said while talking to the audience at the New York Film Academy, that when an actor rejects his pitch, he avoids to think about the incident and tries to move on as quickly as possible.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing film at the worldwide box office. The Russo Brothers directorial dethroned James Cameron's film, Avatar behind to grab the number one spot at the global box office.

