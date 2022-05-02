Kevin Feige talks about the importance of addressing America Chavez's LGBTQ origins in Doctor Strange 2

Days before the release of the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel's main producer Kevin Feige opened up about the new character from the comics America Chavez that this movie will debut. The character has been making a lot of buzz due to its LGBTQ origins in the comics which the producers have already confirmed to have incorporated into the film.

Feige shared the importance of the character in the MCU which is going to be played by Xochitl Gomez. The Marvel Studios president shared his take on the character and noted the importance of addressing America's sexuality in the film. For those unfamiliar, in the comics, America is a superhero from another reality who has the power to travel through different realities with her star-shaped portals and a distinct part of her character is that she is a lesbian, becoming the first LGBTQ character in the Marvel comics.

Given the background of this new character, Feige remarked, via Comicbook, "It's important, as we always say, that these films present the world as it is, and the world outside your window, as they used to say in publishing." He then added, "That aspect of America's character is from the comics. We always want to adapt them as well and as truthfully as we can."

However, Feige also noted that while America's sexuality is a key element of who she is, it is a far stretch to say that it is the only thing that defines her. The Marvel boss went on and revealed that the team worked hard to bring out every element of her character to life. He added, "I think when people see the movie, much like it is in life, it is not anyone thing that defines any one character." Feige elaborated, "As Xochitl said, she's a 14-year-old girl figuring out this very traumatic element of her life, which is not the LGBTQ issue, it's the fact that she keeps being tossed around the Multiverse multiple, multiple times. Being truthful to that and showcasing that, and that is not what the movie is about, but it is an important part of the character she becomes in the comics. We wanted to touch upon that."

ALSO READ Doctor Strange 2: Michael Waldron REVEALS how Multiverse of Madness will be different in the sequel