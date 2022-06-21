Kevin Feige TEASES Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5; Says 'there have been many clues already'

The progression of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - from Phase 1, with Iron Man, all the way to Thor: Love and Thunder, Phase 4's latest addition set to hit theatres next month on July 7 - has been nothing short of astonishing to witness, especially for diehard fans, who has been there since the beginning. Major props go to Marvel Studios President and Marvel's CCO Kevin Feige, who has spearheaded these phases, interlacing Marvel's rich history with cinematic finesse.

While MCU Phase 4 saw the introduction of new characters, beckoning life after the Infinity War against Thanos, there's obvious curiousity for what's to come in MCU Phase 5, especially with how well thought out in advance the storylines are in the world of all things Marvel. In an interview with Total Film, Kevin Feige revealed tidbits of the grand master plan that's ahead for MCU Phase 5: "As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going."

"I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap," Feige further teased. There might already have been a few direct teases, with the multiverse angle explored prominently in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness and the introduction of Kang the Conqueror's variant, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in Loki. It will be interesting to see if Thor: Love and Thunder will help further the multiverse saga, and give us a "bigger picture" of what's to come.

If we thought we weren't excited enough, leave it to Kevin Feige to leave fans impatient for MCU Phase 5, even with Phase 4 still underway!

How do you envision MCU Phase 5's narrative to be? Share your wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kevin Feige calls India 'one of the greatest movie-making countries'