5 Best movies like Kevin Hart’s 'Me Time'

Me Time, a buddy comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart, premiered on Netflix on August 26, 2022, reintroducing both actors to the genre. In the movie, two old friends reunite for a weekend and things turn out to be both very humorous and quite scary. It might be wise to organize a binge-watch of these films after taking some time for yourself.

Here are the top movies like Me Time:

5. Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Harold & Kumar succeeded despite the unlikely nature of its premise—two buddies travel to a White Castle restaurant to eat—to make a popular film. The titular pair's excursion to eat burgers involves a series of outrageous escapades that make for a crazy night. Like in Me Time with Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's roles, Harold & Kumar depicts the latter as the more daring friend who convinces Harold to reluctantly undertake perilous things. Although the slapstick comedy in Harold & Kumar is pretty similar to Me Time, it is undoubtedly on the raunchier side of things.

4. Girls Trip (2017)

Four college friends reconnect during a trip when each of their problems is brought to light in this buddy comedy. After putting aside their disputes, the friendship between the buddies is ultimately strengthened. Despite the idea at its core, Girls Trip has a surprisingly friendly tone. Me Time, when the main characters try to reignite their friendship spark, has a similar theme of friends rediscovering their relationship. Girls Trip benefits from the comedic skills of its four leading ladies as well as the script's wit, which features moments that are ripe for humor.

3. Ride Along (2014)

Nearly ten years before the release of Me Time, Kevin Hart and Ice Cube collaborated on the film Ride Along, which was extremely similar to Me Time. A police detective rides along with his sister's fiancé in the narrative so that he can demonstrate his suitability for the marriage. Similar to Me Time, Ride Along has a steady stream of jokes, a condensed timeline, and Hart's signature humor. Fans of the latter movie will appreciate Hart and Ice Cube's collaboration because their boisterous humor styles are the ideal complement to each other.

2. Due Date (2010)

In this road buddy comedy starring Zach Galifianakis and Robert Downey Jr., the former's character, Peter, is compelled to travel across the nation with the latter's character, Ethan, to reach home in time for the birth of his daughter. Both of the men are put in danger along the road by Ethan's persistent incompetence. Although the main protagonists in Due Date and Me Time are not pals in the same sense, they both share a lot of humorous pratfalls. The chemistry between Downey Jr. and Galifianakis is highly praised by viewers, and the movie's road trip theme makes it easy to follow.

1. The Other Guys (2010)

For the duo he forged with Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg's performance in The Other Guys typically ranks among his best films. The mild-mannered detective Allen and the impulsive detective Terry are paired in the buddy action comedy, and when the lead detectives are killed, the two have the chance to establish a reputation for themselves. Although Wahlberg's portrayal in The Other Guys is very different from his unassuming one in Me Time, fans of the movie will still be excited to see him in a movie about an unlikely relationship. The Other Guys brilliantly combines comedy and action elements for a seamless experience from beginning to conclusion.

Me Time is another Netflix comedy movie that's great for watching at home and looks to be entertaining. The comic movie, in which Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg co-star, centers on a stay-at-home father who takes a break to see a buddy. The situation changes unexpectedly, and hilarity follows. The comedy timing of Wahlberg and Hart makes the movie entertaining.

