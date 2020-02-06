Kevin Hart addresses 2019 Oscars hosting controversy; Admits he messed up

Kevin Hart wishes he should have handled the 2019 Oscars hosting controversy in a better way and regrets missing the opportunity. Read on to know more.

Last year, following a controversy, Kevin Hart decided to back out of his role as the host of Oscars 2019. He announced his decision in 2018 after some of his tweets, from nearly a decade ago, including homophobic slurs, resurfaced on the Internet. He was heavily criticised for his insensitive remarks. During a recent interview, the actor admitted he could have handled the situation better. He also revealed that he regretted losing the opportunity to host the Academy Awards ceremony.

Talking about his decision, the actor stated that once it was done, he could not undo everything. So, he decided to address the issue and move on, Men’s Health reported. Further talking about the controversy, the actor stated that he misunderstood and miscalculated the issue. It wasn’t until people close to him, including Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels and Ellen DeGeneres, talking to him that he actually realised his mistake. He admitted that he mishandled his response to his resurfaced tweets that contained distasteful remarks.

After Kevin stepped down as the host, the ceremony eventually went host-less last year. Reportedly, Oscars 2020 will also is all set to go without a host for the second time in a row. While the ceremony will not have a traditional host, the organisers have made sure their stage stays star-studded throughout the night by adding a stunning performance line-up that includes Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

In addition to these performances, the ceremony will also see various A-listers presenters giving away the prestigious awards to this year’s winners. The list includes Mark Ruffalo, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

