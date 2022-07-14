Kevin Hart addresses how Will Smith is doing after the actor's infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

The slap heard all around the world! While it's been a few months since Will Smith shockingly slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022, chatter about the drama is still very much rampant. Giving an update on the Oscar-winning actor as to how he is doing since the infamous Oscars slap controversy is Will Smith's close friend and actor Kevin Hart.

During the premiere of DC League of Super-Pets, Kevin Hart shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after." The 43-year-old actor and comedian added how people are humans who sometimes make mistakes. Hence, it shouldn't be talking about the past and rather acknowledging the present while doing one's best to move forward. "I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best," Kevin pondered.

In conclusion, Hart stated, "I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can't judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so." Interestingly, the Oscars slap altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock made it to Kevin Hart's jokes material during his stand-up set at his ongoing Reality Check Tour.

