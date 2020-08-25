Kevin Hart battled COVID 19 at the same time as Tom Hanks: Couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous

As the Harts prepare to welcome their little princess, Kevin Hart revealed he was tested positive for COVID 19 at the same time as Tom Hanks.

Kevin Hart has had one rocky year. The actor was in the news for the horrific car crash that left him with numerous injuries. As the actor recovered and was back on his feet, he soon was diagnosed with COVID-19. The Jumanji: The Next Level actor recently revealed his diagnosis at a recent stand-up set. He revealed he was tested positive for COVID-19 at the dawn of the pandemic. He added that it was around the same time as Tom Hanks' diagnosis made the headlines.

According to Page Six, the actor revealed his diagnosis at an iteration of Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio. So why did he keep his diagnosis under the wraps? Well, Hart says that it was due to Hanks' popularity. "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am," he said.

The actor beat the virus and prepares to welcome his baby girl with wife Eniko Hart. The couple recently hosted a BoHo baby shower and shared pictures from the fun party on Instagram. The actor was seen sporting a casual T-shirt and jeans while his gorgeously glowing wife sported a flowing pale pink floor-length maternity gown. Eniko shared the photos from the shower and wrote, "Can't wait to meet our princess hope you’re ready to join us.. we love you! #ShoweringBabyK". Hart shared the photo with the caption, "Getting close #Harts." Check out the photo below:

