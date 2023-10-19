Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only: Ride Along star and Grown Ups fame team up for Netflix documentary

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are teaming up for a Netflix documentary called Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only. This film will give us a behind-the-scenes look at these two famous comedians as they tour together.

About Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only - Story plot, and trailer

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only documentary covers their week-long performances in New York and New Jersey in July 2022, titled Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed. The official synopsis of the film read: "In a first-of-its-kind documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of two comedy titans, this exclusive film follows Hart and Rock as they give first-hand accounts of their early lives, struggles, triumphs, and their unbreakable brotherhood."

The teaser trailer for the documentary is just one minute long and begins with Kevin Hart explaining that "This is a story about two separate journeys [that] somehow align and end up at the same intersection at the top." Later in the trailer, Kevin tells Chris Rock "I'm excited about this week not just because of the arena factor ... ", referring to the big venues they'll be performing in, but because he's looking forward to hanging out with Chris.

Hart and Rock announced their joint tour in March 2022. They had been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but this was the first time they headlined a show together. They viewed this tour as a significant moment in comedy history.

Their tour was full of surprises, from a surprise appearance by Dave Chappelle at Madison Square Garden to bringing a goat named Will Smith on stage as a joke. This came just a few months after the well-known incident at the 2022 Oscars where Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith.

ALSO READ: Freelance : Discover all the key details about John Cena's upcoming action-comedy

The infamous Chris Rock slap incident

Chris Rock continued his successful stand-up career with the release of his comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Netflix. In this special, he made jokes about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, claiming that Will Smith practiced "selective outrage." Jada Pinkett Smith addressed this in her memoir Worthy, where she talked about dealing with criticism and hurtful comments. She suggested responding with love and understanding when people hurt and lash out.

Selective Outrage was filmed in Baltimore, Jada's hometown, and it was the first time Chris Rock publicly talked about the Oscars incident. Will Smith apologized, but he was banned from Academy events for ten years.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will air on Dec. 12 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears broke up with Justin Timberlake for THIS reason: DEETS inside