Kevin Hart defends decision to support Ellen DeGeneres amidst controversy: Calls her ‘most amazing person’

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart recently defended his decision to show support towards Ellen DeGeneres & Nick Cannon amidst their recent controversies. Kevin described his decision to Deadline saying it's just who he is as a person. Scroll down to read what else the actor said.
Kevin Hart is opening about why he decided to defend talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, as well as Nick Cannon recently amid their controversies. Kevin defended his decision to Deadline, saying: “Well, I don’t lose sight of the definition of friendship, and in our business, it’s one thing that people don’t really hold on to. There’s a lot of relationships that are fake, and there’s some that are real. In my case, the ones that are real are the ones that I’m always going to be adamant about speaking on behalf of.”

 

“I know the people that both of them are, and knowing the people, all I can say is my experiences with those people. That’s not to take away from what other people are saying that they have had and that they have done. It’s just to highlight what I’m saying I know, and what I can speak on behalf of,” Kevin told Deadline. 

 

“In times like this, I know also how dark it gets. I know how lonely it gets because I know that these are times when people just turn their back on you. So for the ones that you love, that are close to your heart, you just want them to have some support when it seems that there is none out there, and that’s just who I am as a person.”

 

He added, “That goes for anybody, across the board, that I consider a friend, and that’s not a big group of people. Everybody doesn’t get that conversation and that feeling from me, but the ones that do, I’m serious about it. I’m true to it, and it doesn’t mean that you have to speak on behalf of the problem. It doesn’t mean that you have to disregard the things that others are saying. It means that I can just speak about my relationship with my friends. When it comes to Nick, and it comes Ellen, I know who they are, and I know who they’ve been for the years that I’ve been around them, and I can only speak to that. Those are two of the most amazing people that I know.”

 

