Kevin Hart gets candid with Will Smith about his cheating scandal: I stepped in some s*** yeah

Back in 2017, Kevin Hart was taped partying with model Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas. During the interview, he got candid about the scandal which took place a year after his marriage to wife Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart joined Will Smith on the latter's show 'Red Table Talk'. The duo came together to discuss Hart's personal and professional life. During the interview, Hart also got candid about his infamous cheating scandal that made headlines back in 2017, a year after his marriage to wife Eniko Parrish. The comedian and actor admitted, "I stepped in some s–t, yeah."

When Will Smith asked how he confronted his kids about the scandal, Hart admitted, "You’re never prepared for that side of it. Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, it’s a different emotion."

The comedian is a father of four kids -- 16-year-old daughter Heaven and 13-year-old son Hendrix, whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart. With wife Eniko, he shares 3-year-old son Kenzo and 8-month-old daughter Kaori.

Hart added, “Through my public, uh, debacles … it’s very hard to bother me. But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why’ and you got to have those conversations, the head drops for the first time."

Back in 2017, Kevin Hart was taped partying with model Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas. While she earlier denied being on tape, Sabbag later sued Hart for $60 million, alleging that Hart and his friend J.T. Jackson set her up with a hidden camera. Hart, too, later came clean about the incident to his wife Eniko.

Reflecting on the trying times, Hart revealed, "Now you realize there’s a different emotional cord that can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching. My daughter touched on that cord, man."

He added, "When me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with (daughter) Heaven, goddamn. That was one like no other. Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I’m sorry, that I made a mistake, that was real. To understand, I’m still dad."

Just last week, Kevin Hart had revealed he had spoken to his kids about his cheating scandal.

