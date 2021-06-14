Kevin Hart gets real about cancel culture; Says ‘The only way you grow up is from f---ing up’

Kevin Hart recently got candid about cancel culture and revealed why it doesn’t bother him. Scroll down to see what he said.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart who’s currently promoting his new Netflix film Fatherhood, Kevin Hart recently claimed that he'd been cancelled "three or four times" over his career. While chatting with The Sunday Times, Hart said he "personally doesn't give a s---" about cancel culture before speaking at length about the hotly debated subject. "If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached," Hart said. "But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you're talking, 'Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!' Shut the f--- up! What are you talking about?"

The comedian who was labelled homophobic in 2019 had to step down as Oscar host due to his tweets. And while Hart apologized to the LGBTQ community "for my insensitive words from my past," when he announced his decision to step down as host, he later said that he had declined an ultimatum from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the governing body in charge of the Oscars, to either apologize or make way for a new host.

In his interview with the Times on Sunday, Hart said he's been cancelled "three of four times," but was "never bothered" by it." "When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect?" he said. "Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don't understand. I don't expect perfection from my kids. I don't expect it from my wife, friends, employees. Because, last I checked, the only way you grow up is from f---ing up. I don't know a kid who hasn't f---ed up or done some dumb s---."

Hart went on to say that comics can't truly express themselves openly for fear of getting cancelled. "You're thinking that things you say will come back and bite you on the ass," he said. "I can't be the comic today that I was when I got into this." He also said people need to stop assuming comics have bad intentions, because "we forgot comedians are going for the laugh." "You're not saying something to make people angry," Hart explained. "That's not why I'm on stage. I'm trying to make you laugh and if I did not make you laugh I failed. That's my consequence."

Regarding his past tweets, Hart said people can "go ahead" and pull them up. "There is nothing I can do. You're looking at a younger version of myself," he said. "A comedian trying to be funny and, at that attempt, failing. Apologies were made. I understand now how it comes off. I look back and cringe. So it's growth. It's about growth."

