Kevin Hart got Nick Cannon in trouble with his baby mama by sending him THIS NSFW gift

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon may be having a little too much fun with their "prank wars" challenge. Recently, Kevin Hart got Nick in trouble with baby mama Brie Tiesi. Hart sent a fully-functioning vending machine full of condoms, playing on the latest news of Cannon expecting his 8th baby. Cannon revealed that the prank got him into some "baby mama drama," via ET.

The talk show host shared, "I still think me wrapping his face on my private plane is better than his sending me a vending machine full of condoms," referring to his own previous prank on Hart. The Ride Along actor then also added, "Vending machine full of condoms is a much bigger hassle to get out of a dressing room and takes up all the space." Nick then went on and disclosed what unravelled after the gift got to his home, "And one thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had up some baby mama drama, 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?'"

Cannon remarked that the tension soon dissolved when Hart revealed it was him all along, "So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed." Hart jokingly added, "It's about complicating a person's day, how do I make your day difficult? That's a beautiful prank."

Check out Kevin Hart's NSFW gift HERE.

ALSO READ Kevin Hart says ‘people love the energy that comes with negativity’ while talking about ‘cancel culture’