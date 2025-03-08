Kevin Hart Hilariously Reveals How He ‘Almost Died’ While Day Drinking With Seth Meyers: 'Show Him What I...'

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kevin Hart reflected on his chaotic experience filming the show’s infamous “Day Drinking” segment last year. While he went into it with confidence, Hart admitted he “almost died” by the end of the boozy adventure.

“I came into that day with such an idea of who I thought I was,” Hart said. “I was like, ‘This gonna be crazy. I’m gonna drink with Seth, show him what I do because I know I drink like I used to’—and I almost died. There was really a chance where it was over.”

Meyers chimed in, recalling how the next morning, Hart called him to yell at him, jokingly accusing him of attempted murder.

Hart admitted that both of them only have “bits and pieces” of memories from the day, one of which involved a drinking game inspired by a Jumanji gameboard.

“I remember being on the floor, laying on your chest and not knowing how I got there,” Hart said. “And then I remember being in a car, and for some reason, all the cheese on the pizza slid off and it was on my stomach. I just remember holding the pizza, saying, ‘Why would y’all pay for this? Why would you buy me just the idea of pizza with no cheese?’ And it was all on my chest.”

Meyers, who admitted he has “no memory” of the game, was later told by his staff that he rolled the dice, only for Hart to tackle him, ending the game in true Jumanji fashion.

“They also told me that when Seth rolled the dice, full speed I came and kicked the dice and said, ‘Fing s.’ For no reason, by the way,” Hart added, cracking up. “And then I just tackled him, and after immediately tackling him, gave him a hug and just laid on him.”

The Ride Along actor described the experience as a sobering “moment of truth.” Meyers agreed, saying, “I feel way more connected to you after that, even though I have truly no memory of it. We’re kin.”

Despite the hazy recollections and near-death drinking antics, Hart and Meyers’ wild night forged an unbreakable bond—one that, according to them, neither of them remembers, but somehow, they both cherish.