Kevin Hart REACTS to being mistaken for Usain Bolt: I’m not doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart had the most hilarious reaction to being mistaken for athlete Usain Bolt, Kevin cheekily responded by saying: “I must have gotten really fast & tall overnight.”

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has a hilarious reaction to an online goof-up, mistaking him for athlete Usain Bolt. The 41-year-old Jumanji star and comedian shared a screenshot of a deleted Facebook post from NBC News, which mistakenly used his photo instead of Usain Bolt in a headline on August 25. The actor--who recently revealed that he had coronavirus at the same time as Tom Hanks--couldn’t help but joke after a social media post using his image for a story about Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

“No comment…..I must have gotten really fast & tall overnight….I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever….S–t just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule….IM BACK B–ES!!!!!!,” he hilariously wrote.

“P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the COVID 19 shrunk his legs & torso,” he continued.

In response to Kevin’s reaction, NBC News claimed that the mistake was a “technical error.” Their full statement said: “Correction: Due to a technical error, the social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart. In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected.”

