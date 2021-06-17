Kevin Hart reveals he informed his kids about cheating on wife Eniko Parrish

In a new interview, comedian and actor Kevin Hart revealed about how he informed his kids about cheating on wife Eniko Parrish. Read on to know more.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish walked down the aisle and said 'I Do' in 2016. However, their married life turned rocky when the comedian's cheating scandal surfaced in 2017. While Hart initially denied it, he publicly apologized a couple of months later. Now, in a new interview, Kevin Hart revealed about how he informed his kids about cheating on wife Eniko. The comedian is a father of four kids -- 16-year-old daughter Heaven and 13-year-old son Hendrix, whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart. With wife Eniko, he shares 3-year-old son Kenzo and 8-month-old daughter Kaori.

Speaking to Romper, for the Father's day issue, Hart said, "You have to talk to your kids about it because it’s going to come out. Some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly."

He added that his kids "understand" their father's fame. "My kids understand who their father is. And, unfortunately, there’s a gift and a curse that comes with that. The gift is the life that you’re able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that’s on you constantly," the comedian elaborated on the pros and cons of fame.

Speaking about the lessons he has learnt in his fatherhood journey, Kevin added, "What I’ve learned as a father is that the most important thing in the world is listening. It’s not about trying to be right. It’s not about advice. It’s about listening, understanding, and then doing your best to give information so that your kids can make the best choices for them. Not for you, but for them."

