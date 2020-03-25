Kevin Hart reveals wife Eniko pregnant with their second baby; Buddy Dwayne Johnson showers couple with love

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are preparing to welcome their second baby together. The actor, who is already a father to three kids, took to Instagram to confirm the news.

The Hart family is getting bigger! As Hollywood goes into self-isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Kevin Hart took to Instagram and revealed he is becoming a daddy of four. The actor's wife Eniko is pregnant with the couple's second child. Kevin has two children from his first marriage. The news comes almost eight months after his horrifying accident. The Jumanji: The Next Level star shared a photo of his wife flaunting her baby bump and made the heartwarming announcement.

"#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh," he wrote, as he shared a picture of Eniko in a sheer gown with her protruding baby bump visible in the photo. As soon as the actor made the announcement, his celebrity friends took to the comments section to shower him with best wishes.

His close friend Dwayne Johnson deemed the announcement as the "best news" lately. The Rock wrote, "Best news of the day. Grats brother!!" He raised a toast to the actor using a glass of whiskey emoji and added a heart emoji. Taraji P Henson too congratulated him. Evidently excited, she wrote, "CONGRATS!!!!" adding a folded hand and kisses emojis. Fast & Furious 9 star Nathalie Emmanuel dropped numerous heart emojis to show her love and support.

Kevin was previously married to Torrei. During their 2003 to 2011 marriage, the couple welcomed two children, Heaven and Hendrix. Speaking with USA Today last year, Kevin had confessed he and Eniko want another baby. "We're going to do one more and then we're going to throw in the towel after that. One more is enough — that's a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there. That’s it," he said.

