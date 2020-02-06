Kevin Hart says car accident changed his perspective of life: What matters are relationships

Kevin Hart recently reflected on how his scary car accident changed his perspective of life and taught him to priorities the valuable things. Read on to know what he had to say.

Kevin Hart survived a near-fatal car accident in September last year and the experience changed his life for good. During his latest interview with Men's Health, the 40-year-old actor spoke about how his life has changed since his scary car accident. The car accident left him with three spine fractures. Reflecting on the accident and his recovery from it, the actor said it was a resurrection. Hse stated that the other version of him died in the accident and he was born again to lead his life in a better way.

He stated that the whole experience taught him to value the people around him. The actor stated that while he was recovering, he was surrounded by people who loved him and cared for him -- his wife, his brother and his children. While he was spending time at home, he got time to think about matters in life and according to him what matters the most in a human being’s life are relationships. He wants he is still very much addicted to his work, he tries to strike a balance between his professional and personal life.

During the interview, the actor also stated that he regrets how he handled the 2019 Oscars controversy. Last year, following a controversy, Kevin Hart decided to back out of his role as the host of Oscars 2019. He announced his decision in 2018 after some of his tweets, from nearly a decade ago, including homophobic slurs, resurfaced on the Internet. He was heavily criticised for his insensitive remarks. The actor admitted he could have handled the situation better. He also revealed that he regretted losing the opportunity to host the Academy Awards ceremony.

