Kevin Hart says ‘people love the energy that comes with negativity’ while talking about ‘cancel culture’

In a recent interview with Deadline, comedian and actor Kevin Hart slammed “cancel culture,” and shared his honest opinion on the negative trend. Read his full interview below.

Jumanji actor and comedian Kevin Hart is speaking out about “cancel culture.” The 41-year-old comedian opened up about the sensitive issue during an interview with Deadline. “When you talk about our state of today, we’re becoming comfortable with giving this ‘cancel’ idea in culture the level of attention that we are. We’re letting people control and dictate the start and finish of peoples’ lives, and if we are in a time of finding any type of solution to the fight of equality and change, which seems to be a global fight now—a global fight of people being treated fairly, change, understanding and accepting the past, but preparing for a better future—that means that we can’t be in a position where we’re contradicting ourselves,” he said.

“If people [have done something] wrong, the idea of cancelling those people, and ending whatever career or thing they have…If it’s just over, then what’s the teachable moment for them? What, it’s over, and then you can’t do nothing else for the rest of your life, because you made a mistake?”

“What happened to the days of making a mistake, learning from the mistake, not doing that, and educating others on what not to do because of your mistakes? Isn’t that parenting? Isn’t that the world of raising a kid?” he continued.

He also discussed Internet culture, and what’s worthy of giving attention. “I think it’s about picking and choosing what you’re giving that attention to. Like, what are the things that we’re giving a significant amount of importance to? What are the stories that we are grabbing onto that we know should just be left in the wind? What are the things that we can bypass, and not create an internet frenzy with?”

“You know, it’s a high level of clickbait that’s available on the internet daily. How much of it’s positive? Not much. I can’t tell you the last positive story I’ve seen on the internet. It’s a pool of negative s–t; that’s all it is. Everything is about what someone did, or what they’re doing, or what they didn’t do, and the consequences that come behind it. It’s all based off of gossip. It’s all based off of guilt, of greed. It’s really just a bad environment now, and people love it. People love the energy that comes with negativity,” he stated.

