Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Ludacris and more celebs attend memorial service honouring George Floyd

Several celebrities including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Ludacris attend the memorial service honouring George Floyd. Read on to know more.

A memorial service was conducted in honour of George Floyd on June 4 and the ceremony was attended by several celebrities. The Hollywood A-listers stepped out of their houses to pay their respect to Floyd, the 46-year-old security guard, who died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck rendering him unable to breathe. A video of the officer brutally killing the man instantly went viral and paved the way for a countrywide protests.

The service conducted in Minneapolis was attended by celebrities like Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Master P and film producer Will Packer, Entertainment Tonight reported. Ever since Floyd lost his life on Memorial Day, people across the USA, and in several other countries across the world have been conducting protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Celebrities have been raising their voice against the injustice by physically joining the protest via social media or by donating money to the cause. Several celebrities took to streets to join the protests, including Keke Palmer, Michael B. Jordan, Nick Cannon, Ben Affleck, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Cole Sprouse, Kanye West, Jamie Foxx, Harry Styles and John Boyega. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder. In addition to him, the three other Minneapolis police officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were present on the scene when the disgraced officer choked Floyd to death, were fired for their involvement in his death. They have also been charged with aiding and abetting murder. ALSO READ: Kanye West launches college fund for George Floyd’s daughter, donates a large sum to other charities

