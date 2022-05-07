Kevin Hart weighs in on Dave Chappelle's onstage attack; Says it 'needed to happen'

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kevin Hart shared a piece of his mind on the Dave Chappelle getting tackled on stage, in a conversation with guest host Mike Birbiglia. For those unversed, on Tuesday, while performing his comedy set in Hollywood Bowl at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival Dave Chapelle was attacked by a male audience member on stage.

During the interview, Birbiglia brought up the Chappelle incident and noted how "scary" the situation would have been, to which Hart replied, "Somebody got on stage and got their a** whooped... not scary." Hart went on and pointed out, "It’s one of those things that need to happen though." While the host got Hart's statement a bit twisted, the star entertainer explained as he asked Birbiglia, "Do you want people to continue to think they can cross that line?" Upon his clarification, Mike understood that Hart and he were indeed on the same side.

Meanwhile, Hart elaborated, "I think that the world that we’re in right now. There are a lot of lines that have gotten blurred. And sometimes you got to take a couple steps backwards to take some steps forwards. I think that moment that we just witnessed with Dave is like foggy-ing up a bigger moment." As he referenced Chappelle's history-making four-day festival sales, Hart commended Chapelle for going back on the stage and finishing his set. "Didn’t let that thing be a big thing. Quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy. And that’s what a professional does. Ultimately, you know, these moments of unprofessionalism should not break professionals," Hart noted, as per ET Canada.

Hart remarked, "I think it’s time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer."

