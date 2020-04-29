Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish flaunts her baby bump while doing prenatal yoga workout

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish practices prenatal yoga workout amidst the social-distancing phase.

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish is expecting her second child and the pregnancy glow is quite visible on her face. The 35-year-old is a fitness freak and she's neither letting her pregnancy nor the lockdown interrupt her exercise routine. Recently, Eniko took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself doing her prenatal yoga workout. Flaunting her baby bump in a pink outfit, Eniko looked as fresh as a flower.

"Monday’s are for prenatal YOGA in addition to my weekly workout routine with pregnancy i usually like to switch it up a little," she wrote in her caption. Eniko Parrish also shared about her workout routine and wrote, "I benefited so much the first time around with kenzo why not start again with this one! it allows me to connect my mind, body, and spirit all in one!" It seems like the 35-year-old already knows she's glowing. "When you fall in love and feel good, you and baby you will undoubtedly glow!" she added.

Check it out:

The mom-to-be also shared a couple of selfies on her Instagram story post her workout session and posed in her form-fitting pink Fabletics set. Eniko Parrish is quite a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram profile is full of her workout photos and videos. She married Kevin Hart in 2006 and the couple has a 2-year-old son Kenzo together.

Also Read: Kevin Hart speaks for the first time since horrific crash; says his appreciation for life is through the roof

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×