Kevin, Joe, Frankie or Nick Jonas: Who is the most followed Jonas Brother on social media?

Given their worldwide appeal and extreme popularity, we decided to stalk all the Jonas brothers on Instagram and see who is the most popular one.

The Jonas Brothers have entertained the masses ever since their teenage days. From an adorable boy band to suave gentlemen, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have given us some memorable hits. In the last two years, their return from a long hiatus and a hit track like 'Sucker' put them right up on the charts. Since then there has been no looking back and the Jonas Brothers have time and again proved that they are back better and stronger.

The three brothers recently dropped their Christmas track which took us back in time to the warm, fuzzy feelings of a Christmas morning with our nearest ones. Speaking of family, Kevin, Joe and Nick are also older brothers to Franklin aka Frankie Jonas. The brothers almost share a gap of a decade as Kevin is 32 years old, Joe is 31, Nick is 28 and Frankie is all of 20.

Despite the age gap, the brothers share a close bond and Nick's wife and actress Jonas also shares a great bond with Frankie. While the Jonas Brothers as a band are extremely popular all across the world, Frankie too has studied music as he graduated last year in a degree in audio engineering. He now reportedly works a studio engineer.

So, today we decided to stalk all the Jonas brothers on Instagram and see who is the most popular one:

Nick Jonas: 29.9 million

Are you surprised? Nick Jonas is one of the most followed Jonas Brother on Instagram with a massive fan following of 29.9 million. The 28-year-old singer is also one of the most loved band member given his dapper looks, guitar skills and photos that often take social media by storm. Not to forget, ever since Nick's wedding to Priyanka Chopra, desi's cannot help but keep track of what Nick Jiju is up to.

Joe Jonas: 13 million

Second in line to Nick, is older brother Joe Jonas whose voice nearly captivates millions of fans and sends the female fans into a meltdown. His on stage performance energy and super cool videos and photos with his gang make it hard to miss his social media presence. His marriage to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and their France wedding made sure the fan following increased multi-fold.

Kevin Jonas: 5 million

The eldest of them all, Kevin Jonas is number three on this list with a fan following of 5 million. From performance videos to his soulful voice, Kevin's Instagram is a mix of music, fun and family. A doting dad to two daughters and a loving husband to Danielle Jonas, Kevin's children often steal the show on social media.

Frankie Jonas: 489K

Even though he stays far away from the limelight, Frankie Jonas has a large fan following of 489K followers on Instagram. It seems like he made his debut on the social media platform only last month and has only shared around four photos on the gram. Despite that Frankie demands quite the attention and his candid photos are a rarity.

Which is your favourite Jonas Brother? Let us know in the comments below.

