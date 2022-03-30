Kevin Jonas believes his brothers Nick and Joe don't need fatherhood advice from him; Here's why

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed thier first child together via a surrogate earlier this year. While the couple hasn't yet posted any photos or updates on their daughter, recently Nick's brother Kevin Jonas opened up on how Nick has been handling parenting and revealed if he has doled out any advice to not only Nick but also Joe Jonas.

Kevin being the oldest of the Jonas Brothers recently spoke to E!'s Daily pop where he revealed why he hasn't discussed any fatherhood advice with his brothers. While Nick and Priyanka became parents in January, Joe and his wife Sophie are already parents to their daughter Willa and are also expecting their second baby.

As for Kevin himself, the singer and his wife Danielle Jonas have two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5. Speaking about any parenting talks he has had with his brothers, Kevin said, "Everyone is going to do it their own way. It's their journey. Everyone has their own thing." The singer also admitted that he doesn't believe in doling out uninvited advice and said it's "not the good thing to do,"Speaking about his mantra on dealing with parenting, he said, "We've learned to just live your best life."

With all three of the Jonas Brothers becoming parents now, Kevin was asked if their family celebrations are more fun now to which, he said, "Family reunions are going to get really weird, but it's going to be great."

It was recently confirmed that Joe and Sophie are all set to become parents again. Recently, Sophie flaunted her baby bump in a gorgeous red gown while attending the Oscars 2022 after-party.

