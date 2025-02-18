Kevin Jonas Responds to Netizen Comparing Saturday Night Live Domingo Sketch to Jonas Brothers: 'I Don't...'

Kevin Jonas playfully responded to a side-by-side comparison of the character trio from Saturday Night Live's Domingo sketch to the Jonas Brothers. SNL 50 brought in Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny to join Marcello Hernandez in the Domingo sketch.

After the broadcast of SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 17, one social media user shared an image of Pascal, Hernandez, and Bad Bunny from the Domingo sketch paired with a note saying that they look like the Jonas Brothers.

Kevin, 37, who makes up one-third of the pop boyband the Jonas Brothers with brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, responded with laughter, saying he could see the similarity. He said, "I don’t see it."

The fans defended and further explained the comparison, with one mentioning particular character similarities between the SNL stars and the Jonas Brothers. Fans explained, "You are Pedro Pascal; the guy in the middle is Nick and Bad Bunny is Joe. So easy to see."

Another stressed how the similarity was unmissable, joking, "We have the Jonas brothers at home."

Meanwhile, a third joked about explaining to future generations that the characters in the sketch were actually the Jonas Brothers, adding, "Definitely telling my future kids that they are the Jonas Brothers."

The Domingo sketch, a regular feature on SNL, premiered in October 2024, showing Hernandez's character going through a series of musical misadventures. A subsequent episode in November included a baby shower tune based on Chappell Roan's HOT TO GO!, suggesting that Domingo was the father of the baby.

In the latest iteration of the sketch, Domingo breaks up a vow renewal to share news from a boys' trip to Scottsdale. Throughout the scene, he is accompanied by his brothers Renaldo (Pascal) and Santiago (Bad Bunny), who add to the musical mayhem.

Even though Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas did not show up at the anniversary special, Nick Jonas, 32, had a Broadway-sketch appearance singing One More Day from Les Misérables. The Jonas Brothers previously hosted SNL thrice in 2009, 2019, and 2023.